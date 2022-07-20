First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,624,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

