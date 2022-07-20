First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,230. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average of $254.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

