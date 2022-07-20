First Personal Financial Services Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 320,163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,282,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,988,000 after purchasing an additional 110,938 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 20,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

