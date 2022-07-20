First Personal Financial Services Purchases 3,784 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $114.51. 38,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,292. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

