First Personal Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Badger Meter accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.24% of Badger Meter worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.