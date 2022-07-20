First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,072 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $4,491,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. 16,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,108. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

