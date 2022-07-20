First Personal Financial Services Sells 361 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. 626,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,134,372. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.