First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Republic Bank by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,902. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

