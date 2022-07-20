First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 68,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 565,336 shares.The stock last traded at $141.07 and had previously closed at $136.45.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

