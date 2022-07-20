First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,629. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

