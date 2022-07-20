First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 41,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 146,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

