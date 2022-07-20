First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after acquiring an additional 947,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after acquiring an additional 942,059 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. 7,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

