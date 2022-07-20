First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

(Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.