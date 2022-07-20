FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.13.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 2,456,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,640. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

