Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

SVVC opened at $1.85 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

