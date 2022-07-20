Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
SVVC opened at $1.85 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.65.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
