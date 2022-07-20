FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Up 0.1%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 1.15% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.