Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 2.9 %
FLC opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
