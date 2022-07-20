Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

FLC opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

