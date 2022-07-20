Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Tops $20.34 (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 0.99934910 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007474 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003998 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Flow (Dapper Labs)
Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.
Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars.
