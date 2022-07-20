Flux Price Tops $0.48 (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $115.86 million and $10.54 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00267271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00079908 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00072056 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 239,105,855 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

