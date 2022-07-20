Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

