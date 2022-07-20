Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Forestar Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 3,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forestar Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.