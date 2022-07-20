Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

