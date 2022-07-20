Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.
Forward Air Stock Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.11.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
