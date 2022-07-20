Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Forward Air Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.