FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Trading 9.5% Higher

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. 3,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.