Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 12,418 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. 599,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,134,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.