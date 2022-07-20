Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 4,607 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 95,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,021. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.