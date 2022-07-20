Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

