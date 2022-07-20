Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Universal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

