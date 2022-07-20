Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in June

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 768,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Frasers Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDIPF opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

