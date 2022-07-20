FREE Coin (FREE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FREE Coin (FREE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One FREE Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FREE Coin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $414,485.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,628.25 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007447 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003606 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
FREE Coin Coin Profile
FREE Coin is a coin. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,938,989,997,635 coins. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.
FREE Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.