Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 8,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,880,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

