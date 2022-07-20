Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

FRD stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Friedman Industries stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.34% of Friedman Industries worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.