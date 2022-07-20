Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.
Friedman Industries Stock Up 3.8 %
FRD stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.83.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
