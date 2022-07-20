Friendz Price Reaches $0.0004 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $219,365.63 and approximately $54,651.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,902,907 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

