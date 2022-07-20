Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Frontline Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 2,928,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -188.60 and a beta of 0.16. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,626,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
