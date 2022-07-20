FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 37.3% in June

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 51,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.96. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,767,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,127,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,767,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,127,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $148,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,787.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 403,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,032 and sold 963,901 shares valued at $3,908,528.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

