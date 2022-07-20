Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FULT opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $5,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,622,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 711,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

