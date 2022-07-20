FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By KeyCorp

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.49.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

