FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.76.

TSE FM opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$19.27 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.45.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

