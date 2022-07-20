FY2022 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
