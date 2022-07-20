Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 0.4%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

