Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 768 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.13 and its 200 day moving average is $223.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.