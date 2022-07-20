Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $14.69 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

