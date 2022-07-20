Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.53. 1,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,582. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $167.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

