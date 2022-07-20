Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23.

