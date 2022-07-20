Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,468 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

