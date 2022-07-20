Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

