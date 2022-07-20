Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,057 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NYSE PM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

