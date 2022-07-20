Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6,835.25

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,835.25 ($81.71) and traded as high as GBX 7,145 ($85.42). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 7,025 ($83.98), with a volume of 38,987 shares traded.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,991.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,842.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,409.47.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Games Workshop Group

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,913 ($82.64) per share, with a total value of £6,429.09 ($7,685.70).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.