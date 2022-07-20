Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

GRMN stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.29. 3,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,999. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

