GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

GCM Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GCM Mining stock opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.13. The stock has a market cap of C$333.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.71.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GCM Mining will post 0.9729939 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.24 price objective on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$272,060. Insiders have purchased a total of 256,840 shares of company stock worth $1,147,917 over the last 90 days.

GCM Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.